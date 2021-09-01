As local hospitals fill up, the Boise VA makes a rare offer

BOISE — Health care is the front line of the war against COVID-19. As the battle intensifies in Treasure Valley hospitals, the Boise Veterans Affairs Medical Center has reached out to them with an unprecedented offer.

The Boise VA hospital “is working with hospitals valley-wide to take non-military veterans when we have capacity,” James Winget, executive officer to the director told the Sun in an email Monday.

Winget said its offer was a local initiative.

“There are likely other VA facilities that are doing the same thing, but it is not a VA-wide initiative at this point,” Winget said. “If we have staff and beds open and other hospitals are full, we will absolutely start accepting civilian patients.”

Indeed, the Spokane VA hospital also has agreed to help out, Elke Shaw-Tulloch, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s public health administrator said at a media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

“In northern Idaho, we have been working with them on new patient transfers,” she said.

As the number of new cases of COVID-19 continue to rise at a pace unseen since last winter, hospitals in Idaho’s urban areas are already at a crisis turning point.