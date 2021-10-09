As Idaho hospitals fill, patients end up in other states, at great expense

In September, Dr. Stacey Good of Bonner General Health told Idaho Reports the critical access hospital was having trouble finding beds for everyone who needed care, COVID-positive and otherwise. In normal times, Bonner can transfer patients to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene or Sacred Heart in Spokane — both short drives from the Sandpoint facility.

Now, as Kootenai Health continues to admit record-breaking numbers of COVID patients, those transfers are getting harder and harder to complete.

“It is a long process. We’ve called up to six states, and 30 to 40 hospitals to try to find a bed for patients,” Good said.

That means more patients are ending up further from home. Patients from North Idaho have been transferred as far away as Twin Falls and Wyoming.

And those rides are often one way. When Charlotte was discharged from Primary Children’s Hospital after more than a week in the pediatric intensive care unit, doctors gave the McCabes follow-up instructions for when they got home, but it was up to them to get back to Nampa.

That was fine for Megan McCabe — Nampa is just five and a half hours away, and though Charlotte wasn’t happy in her car seat after her difficult stay in the PICU, they made it home without any problems.