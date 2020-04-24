As domestic violence calls rise during COVID-19 pandemic, advocates calling on community to step in

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

TWIN FALLS — Interruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic may prove to be more dire for survivors of domestic violence. As the pandemic shutters businesses, keeps people at home and leaves essential services trying to navigate this new normal, this combination of factors can create a dangerous mix of conditions that increase abuse and cut off the victim from recourse.

Voices Against Violence in Twin Falls and Crossroads Harbor in Rupert both report higher call volumes, while the Twin Falls Police Department found there’s been a slight drop-off in calls compared to this time last year. Tracking domestic violence trends at this time, however, can be difficult because they vary by city and state and are susceptible to change at any time.

Yet even in places like Denver where call volumes are lower than usual, experts speculate that the influx of calls is imminent. Experts say that quarantine creates an environment abusers can take advantage of to control the victim, hindering their ability to seek help.

“I think before this is over we’re going to see these numbers continue to go up as the stay-at-home orders are extended,” Robin Bronson, executive director of Crossroads Harbor, said. “(Survivors) are going to be needing somewhere to go . . . The stress levels are high for everyone.”