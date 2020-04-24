As domestic violence calls rise during COVID-19 pandemic, advocates calling on community to step in

TWIN FALLS — Interruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic may prove to be more dire for survivors of domestic violence. As the pandemic shutters businesses, keeps people at home and leaves essential services trying to navigate this new normal, this combination of factors can create a dangerous mix of conditions that increase abuse and cut off the victim from recourse.
Voices Against Violence in Twin Falls and Crossroads Harbor in Rupert both report higher call volumes, while the Twin Falls Police Department found there’s been a slight drop-off in calls compared to this time last year. Tracking domestic violence trends at this time, however, can be difficult because they vary by city and state and are susceptible to change at any time.
Yet even in places like Denver where call volumes are lower than usual, experts speculate that the influx of calls is imminent. Experts say that quarantine creates an environment abusers can take advantage of to control the victim, hindering their ability to seek help.
“I think before this is over we’re going to see these numbers continue to go up as the stay-at-home orders are extended,” Robin Bronson, executive director of Crossroads Harbor, said. “(Survivors) are going to be needing somewhere to go . . . The stress levels are high for everyone.”
Being trapped with their abuser means that the victims may lose access to friends, family and support services as their abuser controls who they speak to, and outlets victims had to escape their abuser such as going to work or visiting loved ones has all but disappeared.
The economic ramifications of the pandemic inhibited survivors’ ability to leave as job loss stripped some of their income, leaving them unable to pay rent and support children on their own.
Meanwhile, those economic stressors, including food insecurity and lack of child care, create tension and added vulnerability, which can lead to the escalation of abuse.
“We also typically see an increase in domestic violence when there’s a natural disaster, but it’s not because there’s a pandemic or a natural disaster,” Kelly Miller, executive director of the Boise-based Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, said. “It’s that everything shifts . . . It’s important to know that (economic factors) don’t cause domestic violence, but can contribute to the increasing of violence.”
Violence escalates over time in abusive homes, and those who work with domestic-violence survivors are concerned that isolation can fast track that escalation for some survivors.
Calls have also become more severe and police departments are finding they are dealing more and more with calls to homes they’d never been dispatched to before.
“Now you have households where there may have been emotional abuse or verbal abuse moving into more physical violence,” said Barbara Paradiso, director of the Center on Domestic Violence at the University of Colorado Denver.
National trends show that more and more survivors seek help as stay-at-home orders are extended, with some cities reporting up to a 30% increase in calls. Crossroads Harbor is bracing for another uptick in calls as Gov. Brad Little extended Idaho’s order to April 30, Bronson said.
The increase in activity at Voices Against Violence has been so great that it was unable to grant requests for comment and instead provided a statement.
“Voices Against Violence is committed to providing emergency and supportive services to survivors of interpersonal violence during the COVID-19 threat because we know that the safety needs of survivors increase during times of high stress or crisis,” the statement said. “Voices Against Violence is experiencing increased demand and intensity of cases and is working hard to manage the volume.”
Extended isolation also impacts how nonprofits provide services. Survivors can no longer walk-in and may have to rely on a steady Internet connection to receive care, something that may not be accessible to those in Idaho’s most rural communities. Abusers can also cut off their access to a phone or computer.
Survival plans have always been used to help survivors mitigate abuse until it was safe for them to leave, but as escape plans are halted, survivors are relying on them to see them through quarantine.
Domestic violence shelters in both Cassia and Twin Falls counties are closed while groups such as Voices Against Violence and Crossroads Harbor provide hotel vouchers as an alternative. Housing survivors in hotels, however, often diminishes bed space compared to shelters in rural areas.
“There’s only one family per room (in hotels) and that creates reduced bed space,” Paradiso said. “And in many places, there may not be a hotel that is able to offer a space to house everyone compared to a larger city.”
But even as calls for help rise, advocates and community leaders say that those numbers could be lower than the actual number of cases because they only reflect those that are actually reported. Twin Falls Police said it’s always been a reality that those in abusive situations are afraid of the consequences of asking for help.
“Sometimes victims are fearful to come forward,” Twin Falls Police Officer J.P. O’Donnell said. “In some cases, the abuser might be the bread maker and so, for the victim, the question becomes ‘How am I going to survive?’”
Worries of contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, can be used as a manipulation tactic by abusers to scare victims out of leaving the home to seek shelter, along with fears of retaliation or a loss of stability if the abuser faces consequences.
“Now an abuser might say, ‘If you go out you’ll contract this disease and infect me or our children and that is not acceptable,’” Paradiso said.
Confusion about the stay-at-home order has domestic violence support centers worried that victims may not be aware that help is still available. And because of how much more invisible domestic violence has become, loved ones and neighbors may not be as aware of the signs that someone is in trouble.
Advocates say that as the pandemic continues, it will fall more and more on those in the community to call for help on behalf of victims. Even if intervention proves unsuccessful, it can signal to the victim that there are options as well as alert perpetrators to potential consequences.
“Domestic violence is a community problem that requires a community solution,” Miller said. “It’s going to take individuals that the person trusts to step up and say ‘I’m worried about you.’”
Megan Taros is a Times-News reporter and Report for America corps member covering the Magic Valley’s Hispanic community and Jerome County. You can support her work by donating to Report for America at http://bit.ly/supportRFA.
