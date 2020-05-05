As COVID-19 keeps restaurants closed, these Magic Valley eateries are open for Cinco de Mayo

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

TWIN FALLS — For three weeks, Tali’s Tacos, a truck parked near Swensen’s Markets on Addison Avenue, did not serve its usual lunch crowd. In the early stages of the pandemic as stockpiling swept food off the shelves, owner Irma Serratos could not get all the ingredients she needed to keep operating. Some days she still can’t buy as much as she used to.

On Cinco de Mayo, one of the busiest days of the year for Mexican restaurants, many establishments in the Magic Valley will sit empty as business owners await the passing of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Idaho is in phase one of the governor’s reopening plan in which 90% of businesses are expected to be allowed to reopen, however restaurants must keep their dining rooms closed and limit business to take-out and delivery. That means that for many, the boost in sales from Cinco de Mayo won’t come this year.

Community staples like Mi Tierra on Main Avenue in Twin Falls closed late last month and others like El Sombrero on Jerome’s Main Street are only open part of the week.

Tali’s Tacos, which already relied on take-out service, is one that will remain open and has been able to get by with the community’s support.