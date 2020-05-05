As COVID-19 keeps restaurants closed, these Magic Valley eateries are open for Cinco de Mayo

TWIN FALLS — For three weeks, Tali’s Tacos, a truck parked near Swensen’s Markets on Addison Avenue, did not serve its usual lunch crowd. In the early stages of the pandemic as stockpiling swept food off the shelves, owner Irma Serratos could not get all the ingredients she needed to keep operating. Some days she still can’t buy as much as she used to.
On Cinco de Mayo, one of the busiest days of the year for Mexican restaurants, many establishments in the Magic Valley will sit empty as business owners await the passing of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Idaho is in phase one of the governor’s reopening plan in which 90% of businesses are expected to be allowed to reopen, however restaurants must keep their dining rooms closed and limit business to take-out and delivery. That means that for many, the boost in sales from Cinco de Mayo won’t come this year.
Community staples like Mi Tierra on Main Avenue in Twin Falls closed late last month and others like El Sombrero on Jerome’s Main Street are only open part of the week.
Tali’s Tacos, which already relied on take-out service, is one that will remain open and has been able to get by with the community’s support.
“Other than when we closed those three weeks, it’s been going pretty good,” Serratos said. “We’ve been back for three weeks now and the community has been great.”
Serratos even received a $500 donation from the Be a Good Human Project, which was started by a Twin Falls small business to help workers and businesses during the pandemic. She was able to give out about 250 free tacos to customers as a result.
Counter service restaurants are staying afloat because most of their clientele were not dine-in customers. While business has dropped for some grab-and-go style taquerias, places like Cheverria’s — which has locations in Jerome and Twin Falls that both have dining rooms — are getting by on takeout and delivery.
“We’re sad to see how things changed,” Baldo Sandoval, an employee and son of Cheverria owner Enrique Sandoval, said. “But we’re still here every day doing what we’ve always done.”
Below some of the Magic Valley restaurants that will be open for takeout and delivery for Cinco de Mayo-related taco needs:
Tali’s Tacos
Hours: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. or until sold out
Address: 115 Addison Avenue, near Swensen’s Markets
Phone number: 208-420-3769
Delivery/take out: Take-out
Cheverria’s
Hours: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Addresses: 850 Shoshone Street West, Twin Falls and 222 S. Lincoln Avenue, Jerome
Phone number: 208-735-1956, Twin Falls and 208-324-8111, Jerome
Delivery/take out: Both
El Toro Mexican Restaurant
Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Address: 778 Falls Avenue
Phone number: 208-734-8652
Delivery/take out: Curbside pickup
Janitzio Mexican Restaurant
Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Address: 2096 Kimberly Road
Phone number: 208-733-3855
Delivery/take out: Take out
Megan Taros is a Times-News reporter and Report for America corps member covering the Magic Valley’s Hispanic community and Jerome County. You can support her work by donating to Report for America at http://bit.ly/supportRFA.
