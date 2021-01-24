As COVID-19 filled Idaho hospitals, helicopters and ambulances worked overtime

New ‘layer of complexity’ for Idahoans in scary situations

The frontline medical providers who work in the helicopters and ground ambulances have rolled with the changes since COVID-19 arrived in Idaho. They have adapted their vehicles, their personal protective equipment and their safety protocols as they learned more about the virus — that it’s airborne and can stay on surfaces, for example. Like other frontline workers, some of the crew members have gotten sick.

“It’s always a little disheartening for people to need to be transferred to a hospital in the state of Idaho, or out of Idaho, and it’s not usually good news,” he said. “It’s been a little more challenging with COVID, because some of our partners won’t allow riders (such as family members to ride along). ... It’s just adding a layer of complexity that we haven’t seen before. You’re seeing people covered head to toe in PPE, and you’re by yourself. ... And it’s been determined that you have an emergency medical condition and you need to be transferred to a new location? That’s scary on its own.”