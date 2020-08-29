As 9 salmon make it back to Pettit Lake, Sho-Ban Tribes play critical role to save sockeye

One of those was detected as it migrated through the eight dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers, Tardy said. The last time it was seen, it was swimming over an array designed to read its signal in the Salmon River upstream of Salmon more than a week ago.

But it had not arrived at the weir at the Sawtooth Hatchery as of Friday, said John Powell, a biologist for Fish and Game. But biologists had captured 15 sockeye below the Sawtooth Hatchery in an effort to get the remaining Chinook staging below its trap.

They used DNA tests to determine that nine were from Pettit Lake, Tardy said. Three of them were from the captive-bred pairs placed in the lake in 2016. One came from one captive-bred parent and a residual parent and five came from both residual parents, Tardy said.

The other seven caught were tested with another method and could not be confirmed nor denied as Pettit Lake fish, Powell said. But Tardy was confident some of them came from Pettit.

The fish were taken to Eagle Fish Hatchery where they were tested, measured and cataloged. In September, they will be placed in Pettit along with 50 pairs of captive-bred sockeye.

The Sho-Ban Tribes broke ground earlier this month on a new weir at Pettit in a ceremony celebrating its 30-year effort to save sockeye.