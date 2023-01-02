As 2023 begins, exercise increases at CSI rec center

TWIN FALLS — Do you want to date, or lose some weight? How about just getting a good night’s sleep?

New Year’s resolutions abound as the nation enters 2023, and Idahoans’ top resolution this year is to start weight training, according to a survey by Zippia, a job search website.

Whether or not it is a scientific survey (the company said it analyzed data from Google to come up with its results), there were plenty of weight-training enthusiasts hitting the gym Monday morning at the College of Southern Idaho Recreation Center in Twin Falls.

The center was much busier than normal, said regular Lorenzo Mattson. Although it slowed his exercise routine down a bit, he said he couldn’t complain.

"You always want to see someone getting better,” Mattson said.

Zippia’s survey pointed out other resolutions in surrounding states. The top resolutions of people living in Utah, Nevada and California were an improved dating life.

People in Washington and Oregon just want a better night’s sleep.

Zippia said 41% of Americans make resolutions, but only 9% keep them.

Burnout is something people wanting to get in shape fight with, said Sarah Kirchner, director of student recreation at CSI. She said getting a friend to exercise with you and staying motivated can help keep you going, along with making it a part of your everyday routine.

“Routine, routine, routine,” Kirchner said. And, “if you stay in it long term, it gets easier.”