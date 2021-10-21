Artsy in the park: Artists in residence program gives up-and-coming artists opportunity to shine

ALMO — Art student Jess Scheider was on a winter trip to City of Rocks National Reserve near Almo hoping to get some inspiration for her final art show before graduating from Boise State University when she got the tip.

City of Rocks is known for its building-like granite spires and sagebrush-covered steppe where the historic California Trail of the mid-1800s once passed through.

Scheider’s artist eye was drawn to the multi-colored lichen on the massive rocks. She heard the park was taking applications for its artist in residence program.

“About a week before the deadline for the artist in residence program, someone tipped me off to it,” Scheider said. “Because I was already down there doing some work, I applied. I said, ‘Please, please, I really would like to come down here and do more work with you guys.’ That’s how I got selected.”

The artist in residence program is offered at several national parks and some state parks throughout the country and is not just for painters or photographers.

“Typically, we do get a wide range of artists who apply to these things,” said Greg Reed, the lead interpretive ranger and volunteer coordinator at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve. “We get cartoonists, musical composers, interpretive dancers and sculptures and people who work with wood, and lights.”

Reed said Craters of the Moon had selected a composer as its artist in residence to work this past August, “but part of the residency is having a public component, there would be a public presentation.” Reed said Craters of the Moon canceled the program when “the delta variant of COVID-19 blew up. ... We’ll bring the composer on next year barring any restrictions.”

At City of Rocks, the artist in residence program is fairly new, having just started in 2018.

“Craters of the Moon has a pretty well-developed artist in residence program,” said Kate Yeater, a ranger at City of Rocks managing the program. “That was something that we wanted to model after as a way to get artists’ prospective and interpretation of park resources.”

The artist in residence is generally a volunteer position.

“In a typical year it’s mainly housing and some expenses compensated in return for the public outreach and the donation for the work of art,” Reed said. “It is something that can go on a resume.”

Reed said most artists work during the summer when “we have our crowds and they can do public outreach.”

Yeater said Scheider fit well into what City of Rocks staff was looking for in an artist.

“We’re aiming to get up and coming artists that can get their names out there and show their work to the general public,” Yeater said. “We had a variety of applicants last year. A much larger turnout than I thought we would get. They were also diverse. That was really cool to see.”

For Scheider, working at City of Rocks this year has been a good fit.

“The residency itself is pretty laid back,” she said. “It’s definitely working on your own schedule. I do a lot of painting, and a lot of research hikes. I go out and take photos for my painting.”

Scheider said she was attracted to the lichen on the rocks that look like abstract paintings when viewed up close.

“I start out with watercolor paintings and from there I add on mineral pigments and mix with different binders so that the paintings get really textured,” she said. “That’s worked out pretty well as far as my portability goes for the artwork.”

Besides creating works of art, the artist in residence also interacts with park visitors. Once Scheider invited people to join her for a live studio day and showed visitors what she was working on. On another occasion, she joined rangers and a group of middle-schoolers from Pocatello visiting the park.

“It seemed like a lot of them were new to art,” Scheider said. “We talked about things like composition and color and changing the style of the line, that kind of thing. It was more foundational drawing practice. It was really fun.”

Last summer, Craters of the Moon had astrophotographer Matt Dieterich as its artist in residence. Dieterich took memorable night photos of the Comet Neowise and the Milky Way framed by the lava formations of the park. He also held workshops for visitors interested in learning how to take night sky photos.

“The dark night skies at Craters of the Moon National Monument are really great for stargazing,” Dieterich said on his website. To view many of his photos taken at Craters of the Moon and other national parks, go to mattdieterich.com.

Scheider said she plans a fall visit to City of Rocks “probably in November to get some of the late fall inspiration.” Her next step is to look at graduate school or perhaps another artist in residence elsewhere.

“There are a lot of parks that offer them,” she said. “I would love to do another somewhere else in the country.”

To view some of Scheider’s artwork, go online to jscheiderart.com.

