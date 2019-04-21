KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts has announced the winners of its 2019 Arts and Humanities Scholarship program which provides monetary awards to local students and educators to help advance their education and experience in the arts. A private reception to honor this year’s scholarship winners was held April 9.
The total amount awarded was $44,000, bringing the center’s overall scholarship awards since 1998 to $932,397. They are made possible by private donations and funds raised at the organization’s annual Wine Auction event. The 28 scholarships fall into five categories:
Jack Thornton Memorial Scholarship
- — a $3,000 scholarship awarded to an 11th- or 12th-grade student who has demonstrated their passion for the study of performing arts in music, theater, voice or dance. The 2019 Winner is Emma Pulleiro, a junior at Wood River High School who will participate in the Boston Conservatory Opera Intensive in Valencia, Spain, this summer.
Gay V. Weake Scholarship
- — a renewable scholarship of $2,000 per year, awarded to a 12th-grade student or full-time college student majoring in the arts or humanities, to be applied toward tuition at an accredited college or university. The 2019 winner is Elva Chen, a Wood River High School senior who plans to study design at Rhode Island School of Design. The following winners from previous years will receive awards as well: 2018: Jorgen Lawrence, 2017: Lemuel Reagan, 2016: Pierson Carlsen, 2015: Ashlie Pulleiro and Haylee Pettit.
Ezra Pound Scholarship
- — a $5,000 scholarship awarded to an 11th-grade student to pursue advanced study in the visual arts during the summer between junior and senior year. The 2019 winner is Geneva Dupuis, a Wood River High School junior who will study painting and drawing at the San Francisco Art Institute.
High School Arts and Humanities Scholarship
- — multiple scholarships of up to $2,500 awarded to students currently enrolled in grades nine through 12 to further their formal studies in the arts and humanities outside of regular school hours. The 2019 winners are Ben Anderson, Leyla Ba, Gabe Delgado, Paige DeShields, Daniel Durand, Britta Heaphy, Ethan Hunt, Jennifer Jordan, Murphy Kendall, Luke Mauldin, Adri Meyer, Julia Ott, Daniel Pearson, David Taylor, Elias Trevino, Ivan Varela, Samantha White and Sharom Yallico.
Wendy and Alan Pesky Educator Scholarship
- — multiple scholarships of up to $1,200 awarded to K-12 educators to support formal professional development in visual arts, performing arts or humanities. The 2019 winners are Amanda Palan of Syringa Mountain School and Kimber Traue of Bellevue Elementary School.
Applications for the center’s 2020 scholarship program will be available Dec. 1. Detailed information about the program can be found at sunvalleycenter.org/education-humanities/scholarships/. For questions about the application process, call Katelyn Foley at 208-726-9491, ext. 119, or email kfoley@sunvalleycenter.org.
