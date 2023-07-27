Who won what?

Here's a list of other winners in each category, by public vote:

ACRYLIC: Cara Huish of Twin Falls was recognized with honorable mention and $50; 3rd place and $100 went to Rick Kuhn, Twin Falls, 2nd place and $150 was awarded to Winona Wong, Bainbridge Island, Washington; and recipient of $1,000 for best in show to Stephanie Talbot, Blackfoot.

CERAMIC: Jessica McGown, of Twin Falls, won honorable mention and $50; 3rd place and $100 went to Malaine Colver of Twin Falls, 2nd place and $150 was awarded to Mayumi Kiefer, of Pittsburg, Kansas; and recipient of $1,000 for best in show went to Jim Woods of Twin Falls.

DIGITAL: Logyn Lortz, of Twin Falls, was recognized with honorable mention and $25; 3rd place and $50 went to Cindi Walton, of Boise; 2nd place and $75 was awarded to Nancy Prendergast, MD, of Westfield, New Jersey; and recipient of $500 for best in show went to Matthew Hunt of Twin Falls.

DRAWING: Rosanne Leger of Ormond Beach, Florida, won honorable mention and $50; 3rd place and $100 went to Sharon Higby of Twin Falls; 2nd place and $150 was awarded to Christopher Brown of Hailey; and recipient of $1,000 for best in show went to Allison Bryant of Kimberly.

FIBER: Eileen Lawrence, of Buhl, was recognized with honorable mention and $25; 3rd place and $50 went to Nancy Van Hook, of Sidney, Montana; 2nd place and $75 was awarded to Kelly Markle of Sidney, Montana; and recipient of $500 for best in show went to Taura Nelson of Buhl.

GLASS: Edie Martin, of Eagle, honorable mention and $25; 3rd place and $50 went to Suzi Butler of Eagle; 2nd place and $75 was awarded to Mary Jo Frazier of Twin Falls; and recipient of $500 for best in show was awarded to Mike Depp of Twin Falls.

MIXED MEDIA: Leslee Reed, of Buhl, was recognized with honorable mention and $50; 3rd place and $100 went to Betsy Horner Morishita of Twin Falls; 2nd place and $150 was awarded to Michael Maris of Twin Falls; and recipient of $1,000 for best in show to Dennis Mitchell, of Buhl.

OIL: William Houston, of Nampa, won honorable mention and $50; 3rd place and $100 went to Paige Weber, of Pocatello; 2nd place and $150 was awarded to Leon Smith of Twin Falls; and recipient of $1,000 for best in show was awarded to Floyd Drown, of Twin Falls.

PASTEL: Jessica Evett, of Boise, honorable mention and $25; 3rd place and $50 went to Tegwin Matenaer, of Kuna; 2nd place and $75 was awarded to Jill Storey, of Boise; and recipient of $500 best in show to Marianne Guymon, of Twin Falls.

PHOTOGRAPHY: Terry Halbert, of Twin Falls, won honorable mention and $50; 2nd place and $100 was awarded to Gary Dempsay, of Jerome. There was a tie in this category, and Jan Mittleider, of Twin Falls, and Cathy Wilson, of Buhl, each won $500.

PRINTMAKING: Marne Elmore, of Boise, was recognized with honorable mention and $25; 3rd place and $50 went to Ellie Gonzalez, of Filer; 2nd place and $75 was awarded to Jessie Swimeley of Caldwell; and recipient of $500 for best in show was awarded to Laurel Macdonald, of Boise.

QUILT: Tracy Prosen, North Oaks, Minnesota, won honorable mention and $50; 3rd place and $100 went to Cynthia England, Canyon Lake, Texas; 2nd place and $150 was awarded to Blue Prosen, of North Oaks, Minnesota; and recipient of $1,000 for best in show to Carla Harris, of Twin Falls.

SCULPTURE, UNDER 3 FEET: Charles “Chuck” Hanson, of Twin Falls, was recognized with honorable mention and $25; 3rd Place and $50 went to Lori Rieth, of Twin Falls; 2nd place and $75 was awarded to Shena Bingham, of Buhl; and recipient of $500 for best in show to John Tatton, Filer.

SCULPTURE, 3 FEET and OVER: Jeff Lohr, of Filer, was recognized with honorable mention and $25; 3rd place and $50 went to Greg Bartlett, Twin Falls; 2nd place and $75 went to Mason Taylor, Kimberly; and recipient of $500 best in show to Daniel Borup, of Shelley.

WATERMEDIA: Leslie Lambert, of Burley, was recognized with honorable mention and $50; 3rd place and $100 went to Kayla Cuellar, of Caldwell; 2nd place and $150 was awarded to Elizabeth LaRowe, of Twin Falls; and recipient of $1,000 for best in show to Beth Trott, of Boise.

WEARABLE: Mike Metzler, of Twin Falls, was recognized with honorable mention and $50; 3rd place and $100 went to Camille Flournoy, of Twin Falls; 2nd place and $150 was awarded to Annie Bingham, of Twin Falls; and recipient of $1,000 for best in show to Aisha Malayamungu, of Twin Falls.

WOODWORK: Russ McAnulty, of Kimberly, won honorable mention and $25; 3rd Place and $50 went to Cheri Henney, of Boise; 2nd place and $75 was awarded to Rex Warren, of Twin Falls; and recipient of $500 for best in show to Robert Jackman, Filer.

Note: Art & Soul of the Magic Valley contest rules accommodate for low entry in categories. The rules stipulate that a $1,000 Best of Show prize will be awarded if 10 or more artists entered that category. Categories with at least five entries were awarded $500.

Best venues

The public voted for their favorite of the 98 venues. The People’s Choice Venue Award (two or fewer artists) honorable mention went to Bull Moose Bicycles and Koto Brewing Co. The winner was Habitat for Humanity ReStore. People’s Choice Venue (three or more artists) honorable mention went to Wabi Sabi Gallery. The winner was Premier Autogroup.

Youth divisions

Elementary Grades K-2 Division: Tied for honorable mention and recipient of $12.50 each are: Everly Bingham, Kimberly, and Jairrehn Bridges, Kimberly; 3rd place winner and recipient of $50: Elliot Roberts, Twin Falls; 2nd Place winner and recipient of $75: Bennett Roberts, Twin Falls; and 1st place winner and recipient of $100: Pius Pierce, Twin Falls.

Elementary Grades 3-5 Division: Honorable mention and recipient of $25: Jack Walker, Kimberly; 3rd place winner and recipient of $50: Liv Rhead, Kimberly; 2nd place winner and recipient of $100: Kenzie Rhead, Kimberly; and 1st place winner and recipient of $200: Dani Rhead, Kimberly.

Middle School Division: Honorable Mention and recipient of $25: Alexis Tse, Twin Falls; 3rd place winner and recipient of $75: Rose Machado, Buhl; 2nd Place winner and recipient of $150: Blair Kelsey, Twin Falls; and 1st place winner and recipient of $300: Emmarae Martinez, Buhl.

High School Division: Honorable mention and recipient of $25: Alexus Forschler, Twin Falls; 3rd place winner and recipient of $75: Clara Goodman, Gooding; 2nd place winner and recipient of $150: Katie Mayer, Twin Falls; and 1st place winner and recipient of $300: Priscilla Folkerts, Twin Falls.