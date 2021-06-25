Art & Soul guide: How to vote and more

Twin Falls streets will fill with artwork for the 11th annual Art & Soul in the Magic Valley competition hosted by the Magic Valley Arts Council. Melissa Crane, Magic Valley Arts director, said there are 199 adults and nearly 100 youth artists participating. The artists come from 38 cities in Idaho, 11 states, and two countries. Art will be on display at 98 venues across town.

The art will be up for two weeks while the community will vote for their favorite pieces.

This is an event you will never forget, Crane said.

“Such an array of incredible talent is something to behold,” she said.

How do you register to vote?

Anyone interested in voting must first register in person at the Magic Valley Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Registration is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday through July 10. Voter registration closes July 10 at 6 p.m. and voting closes the same day at midnight.

Crane said people can enjoy Art & Soul in several ways but the easiest method is to register first before seeing the entries. Voters must be at least 16 years old and bring a valid form of ID.