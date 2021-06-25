Art & Soul guide: How to vote and more

Twin Falls streets will fill with artwork for the 11th annual Art & Soul in the Magic Valley competition hosted by the Magic Valley Arts Council. Melissa Crane, Magic Valley Arts director, said there are 199 adults and nearly 100 youth artists participating. The artists come from 38 cities in Idaho, 11 states, and two countries. Art will be on display at 98 venues across town.
The art will be up for two weeks while the community will vote for their favorite pieces.
This is an event you will never forget, Crane said.
“Such an array of incredible talent is something to behold,” she said.
How do you register to vote?
Anyone interested in voting must first register in person at the Magic Valley Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Registration is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday through July 10. Voter registration closes July 10 at 6 p.m. and voting closes the same day at midnight.
Crane said people can enjoy Art & Soul in several ways but the easiest method is to register first before seeing the entries. Voters must be at least 16 years old and bring a valid form of ID.
Once registered, participants can either purchase a limited-edition souvenir program with all the artist and venue locations or pick up a free yellow “walking sheet.” The walking sheets are available at any participating venue marked by a yellow Art and Soul flag. These sheets will have a list of each artist and where their art is located.
All of the youth art will be at the Magic Valley Mall.
How do you vote?
The public can either vote online or turn in their registered ballot to the Magic Valley Arts Council. You are not required to see all the pieces to vote, however, ballots will not be counted unless they are complete.
What are you voting for?
The public can place votes for the adult and youth competitions. There are prizes for the top four overall and best in show winners for each category. The 19 categories include acrylic, digital, sculpture, printmaking, wearable and photography.
There is also an opportunity to vote for favorite venue hosting artists this year.
“If you are on the fence, every vote makes a difference,” Crane said.
When will winners be announced?
Winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony at 7 p.m. July 23 at City Park.
What do winners receive?
Artists will be competing for more than $44,000 in prize money. The Grand Prize winner will receive $12,000, second place receives $6,000, third place receives $3,000 and fourth place receives $1,500. Best in Show winners receive $1,000.