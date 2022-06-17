Art & Soul brings color to unexpected places

TWIN FALLS — Community members have two weeks left to vote for their favorite artists in the 12th annual Art & Soul competition.

Magic Valley Arts Council Director Melissa Crane said 196 artists are participating in the main contest. The artists represent 31 different cities in Idaho, 16 states and one international artist from Mongolia. A children's contest has about 70 entries.

"I could bore you for hours with all the things I love about art and soul," Crane said.

The event has continued to grow, attracting 87 new artists this year.

"The comments I love hearing after the contest is how much people miss the work when it goes away," she said. "It reminds us how much we love art and need art. It is so valuable in our everyday lives."

Art from 19 different categories will be shown at 88 locations throughout Twin Falls. New venues hosting art this year include The Lamphouse Theater, Sarah LaVaughn's Nail Spa, Smokey Bone BBQ, Magic Valley Brewing Pub on Main and more.

Crane said part of the fun is seeing the art in unexpected locations such as car dealerships, clothing stores and restaurants.

How to register to vote

Anyone interested in voting must first register in person at the Magic Valley Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Registration is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday through July 2. Voter registration closes July 10 at 6 p.m. and online voting closes the same day at 11:50 p.m.

Crane said the council will also have a booth downtown registering voters on June 25 during the Twin Falls Old Twin Criterium bike race.

How to vote

Participants can either vote online or turn in their registered ballot to the Magic Valley Arts Council.

What are the categories?

The 19 categories include acrylic, ceramic, digital, drawing, cyber, glass, mixed media, mural/street art, oil, original art quilt, pastel, photography, print making, quilt, sculpture three feet and under, sculpture three feet and over, uncategorized, water media and woodwork.

When will the winners be announced?

The winners will be announced in City Park at the bandshell on July 23 at 7 p.m. The celebration is free and open to the public. Crane said Art in the Park will also be happening the same weekend as the awards ceremony.

What do the winning artists receive?

The grand prize winner will receive $12,000; second place will win $6,000; third place will get $3,000 and fourth place will get $1,500. The 19 Best in Show winners will receive $1,000 each.

