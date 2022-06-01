Art can’t be stopped in the Magic Valley: Local artist enters contest after severe hand injury

A previous Art and Soul winner who has entered every year since 2017 almost didn’t compete this year due to a severe hand injury.

Levi Bennet, who won the Grand Champion for Art and Soul in 2018 with his sculpture Iron Buffalo, tore five tendons in his right hand in December of 2021. According to Bennet, his hand started squeaking like a door would make.

Bennet ended up having surgery to repair the tendons, which brought up concerns about whether he would be able to enter into this year’s Art and Soul.

Thankfully, with the help of CPR Physical Therapy, he regained enough strength to create his new sculpture for this year’s contest: A seven-foot walleye made from recycled farm equipment and tools.

“It took a little more time,” Bennet said. “Instead of being right-handed, I had to learn to do things left-handed.”

Bennet’s 11-year-old daughter, Dakota, has also entered Art and Soul since 2017.

Dakota, just like her dad, tore seven tendons in her hand after sliding into home plate during a baseball game but also create a piece for this year.

According to Bennet, when a kid decides to enter the contest, no help from the parents is allowed.

“She did this all on her own,” Bennet said.

Bennet will have his sculpture displayed at CPR’s “red barn” location at 2634 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls, and Dakota will have hers at the mall during the Art and Soul contest from June 10 through July 2.

