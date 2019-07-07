{{featured_button_text}}
BURLEY — The Cassia County Historical Society will host Art Appreciation Day from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Cassia County Historical Museum, 1142 Hiland Ave. Admission is free for all ages.

Bring your art supplies. Tables and chairs will be provided. Coloring pages will be available for children.

You can create stills in the buildings or on the grounds. When completed, your artwork will be displayed in the museum.

To let the historical society know you will attend, call 208-678-7172.

