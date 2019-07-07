BURLEY — The Cassia County Historical Society will host Art Appreciation Day from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Cassia County Historical Museum, 1142 Hiland Ave. Admission is free for all ages.
Bring your art supplies. Tables and chairs will be provided. Coloring pages will be available for children.
You can create stills in the buildings or on the grounds. When completed, your artwork will be displayed in the museum.
To let the historical society know you will attend, call 208-678-7172.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.