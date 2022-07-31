Art and Soul winners announced

TWIN FALLS — The artist recently named the grand prize winner of the 12th Annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley encourages other would-be artists to get involved.

David LaMure Jr. of Kimberly was honored for his bronze sculpture titled “Native.” The sculpture depicts spawning trout and comes with a message of the importance of preserving native species.

The Magic Valley Arts Council announced the winners, and the recipients of $40,000 in prize money, as part of the Art in the Park festivities.

LaMure said Art & Soul has had a large impact on the local arts community, encouraging participation.

Many people feel vulnerable and feel hesitant to share their talents with others, LaMure said.

“The inspiration of Art & Soul is that it promotes the courageous act of bringing the inside out,” LaMure said. Many people are influenced by outside forces, including social media, but “to bring something from the inside out is a courageous act.”

The trout depicted in LaMure’s winning sculpture are San Juan cutthroat trout, which have a remarkable tale of survival.

“The fish evolved for maybe 55,000 years,” LaMure said. The fish once thrived in southwest Colorado until mining pollution, overfishing and competition from non-native species wiped out the species, biologists say. It was thought to have been extinct for 70 years until it was rediscovered in 2018.

“Native” draws attention to native species through artwork and LaMure hopes people will reflect on the importance of protecting native animals. He said his $12,000 prize will go toward scholarships and awards to promote Art & Soul.

LaMure is a full-time artist. His 8-foot bronze sculpture of surveyor John E. Hayes stands at the Twin Falls Downtown Commons.

The Art & Soul second-place winner and recipient of $6,000 was Jill Storey of Boise for her pastel work titled “Clara.” The third-place award of $3,000 was given to Clinton Lesh of Belgrade, Montana for his 6-by-9-foot sculpture “No Free Lunch.” Cynthia England, of Dickinson, Texas, won $1,500 for fourth place.

Winners are chosen by public vote.

Other winners

Major supporters of this year’s contest are Pioneer Federal Credit Union, Magic Valley Mall, Premier Autogroup, City of Twin Falls, Colliers, College of Southern Idaho Foundation, Dick’s Pharmacy, Hilton Garden Inn, Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Commission on the Arts, KMVT, Middlekauff Auto Mall, Art Guild of the Magic Valley, Art & Bonnie Hoag, Bob & Linda Sojka, Five Fish Press and the Times-News.

Pioneer Federal Credit Union and the Magic Valley Mall sponsored the 9th Annual Youth Category.

From the 97 venue locations, the public voted for their two favorite venues. The People’s Choice Venue Award for Venue – 2 or Fewer Artists was Habitat for Humanity ReStore. The award for People’s Choice Venue – 3 or More Artists was Premier Autogroup, which showcased 20 artists.

This years Art & Soul competition had 198 participants in the main contest, from 38 Idaho cities, 16 states and the country of Mongolia. More than 70 children registered in the youth contest.

Go to Magicvalley.com for a complete list of winners.