Art and Soul winners announced

Native

David LaMure Jr.'s sculpture "Native" was the 2022 Art & Soul grand prize winner.

 DAVID LaMURE JR., COURTESY

TWIN FALLS — The artist recently named the grand prize winner of the 12th Annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley encourages other would-be artists to get involved.

David LaMure Jr. of Kimberly was honored for his bronze sculpture titled “Native.” The sculpture depicts spawning trout and comes with a message of the importance of preserving native species.

The Magic Valley Arts Council announced the winners, and the recipients of $40,000 in prize money, as part of the Art in the Park festivities.

Downtown Commons ribbon cutting

LaMure Jr. 

LaMure said Art & Soul has had a large impact on the local arts community, encouraging participation.

Many people feel vulnerable and feel hesitant to share their talents with others, LaMure said.

“The inspiration of Art & Soul is that it promotes the courageous act of bringing the inside out,” LaMure said. Many people are influenced by outside forces, including social media, but “to bring something from the inside out is a courageous act.”

The trout depicted in LaMure’s winning sculpture are San Juan cutthroat trout, which have a remarkable tale of survival.

“The fish evolved for maybe 55,000 years,” LaMure said. The fish once thrived in southwest Colorado until mining pollution, overfishing and competition from non-native species wiped out the species, biologists say. It was thought to have been extinct for 70 years until it was rediscovered in 2018.

“Native” draws attention to native species through artwork and LaMure hopes people will reflect on the importance of protecting native animals. He said his $12,000 prize will go toward scholarships and awards to promote Art & Soul.

LaMure is a full-time artist. His 8-foot bronze sculpture of surveyor John E. Hayes stands at the Twin Falls Downtown Commons.

Historic downtown Twin Falls

John E. Hayes, sculpted in bronze by Kimberly artist Dave Lamure Jr., is seen in front of City Hall on Jan. 15 at the Downtown Commons in Twin Falls. Hayes surveyed the Twin Falls canal system and many Magic Valley townsites in the early 20th century. 
How an unsung Twin Falls pioneer is finally getting his due

The Art & Soul second-place winner and recipient of $6,000 was Jill Storey of Boise for her pastel work titled “Clara.” The third-place award of $3,000 was given to Clinton Lesh of Belgrade, Montana for his 6-by-9-foot sculpture “No Free Lunch.” Cynthia England, of Dickinson, Texas, won $1,500 for fourth place.

Winners are chosen by public vote.

Other winners

Major supporters of this year’s contest are Pioneer Federal Credit Union, Magic Valley Mall, Premier Autogroup, City of Twin Falls, Colliers, College of Southern Idaho Foundation, Dick’s Pharmacy, Hilton Garden Inn, Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Commission on the Arts, KMVT, Middlekauff Auto Mall, Art Guild of the Magic Valley, Art & Bonnie Hoag, Bob & Linda Sojka, Five Fish Press and the Times-News.

Pioneer Federal Credit Union and the Magic Valley Mall sponsored the 9th Annual Youth Category.

From the 97 venue locations, the public voted for their two favorite venues. The People’s Choice Venue Award for Venue – 2 or Fewer Artists was Habitat for Humanity ReStore. The award for People’s Choice Venue – 3 or More Artists was Premier Autogroup, which showcased 20 artists.

This years Art & Soul competition had 198 participants in the main contest, from 38 Idaho cities, 16 states and the country of Mongolia. More than 70 children registered in the youth contest.

Go to Magicvalley.com for a complete list of winners.

Other winners in the 2022 Art and Soul competition

Elementary Grades K-2 Division – Honorable Mention and recipient of $25: James Frampton, Oregon Trail Elementary; 3rd Place winner and recipient of $50: Ethan Batchelor, Lighthouse Christian School; 2nd Place winner and recipient of $75: Jairrehn Bridges, Acorn Learning Center; and 1st Place winner and recipient of $100: Emma Maxwell, Stricker Elementary School.

Elementary Grades 3-5 Division – Honorable Mention and recipient of $25: CoralRae Dome, Bickel Elementary School; 3rd Place winner and recipient of $50: Emmalyn Pond, Kimberly Elementary School; 2nd Place winner and recipient of $100: Dakota Bennett, Harrison Elementary School; and 1st place winner and recipient of $200: Dani Rhead, Immanuel Luther School.

Middle School Division – Honorable Mention and recipient of $25: Zoe Huddleston, South Hills Middle School; 3rd Place winner and recipient of $75: Vivienne Anderson, Robert Stuart Middle School; 2nd Place winner and recipient of $150: Payton Pond, Kimberly Middle School; and 1st Place winner and recipient of $300: Hailey Miller, Xavier Charter School.

High School Division – Honorable Mention and recipient of $25: Kaiya Coupet, Kimberly High School; 3rd Place winner and recipient of $75: Bailey Robinson, Kimberly High School; 2nd Place winner and recipient of $150: Katie Mayer, Xavier Charter School; and 1st Place winner and recipient of $300: Mylee Reid, Kimberly High School.

Artists entered in the main contest were invited to enter the Professionally Judged Competition. The judges were Stephanie Mommsen Werntz and Kristin Varner.

In the Professionally Judged Two-Dimensional Category, recognized with the Honorable Mention award: Declo photographer Lynn Crane for her work titled "Poule Avec Fleurs." Third place went to Mountain Home artist Virgia West for her painting "Packin into Sawtooth Lake." Second place went to Hailey artist Christopher Brown for his 50x50-inch drawing titled "The Old Stone Mill."

The 1st Place in the Two-Dimensional Division and recipient of $1,000 was Eagle artist Chase Bindner for his 57x60-inch oil painting titled "Maurice at his Desk."

In the Three-Dimensional Category, the judges awarded Honorable Mention to Twin Falls artist Jim Woods for his 20x9-inch ceramic entry titled "Formidable Ascent." Third place was awarded to Eagle artist Edie Martin for her fused glasswork titled "Daffodil Brilliance." Second Place was awarded to Filer woodworker Robert Jackman for his 7-foot-tall clock titled "Time for the Seasons."

The award for 1st Place in the Three-Dimensional Division and $1,000 was awarded to Dickinson, Texas, artist Cynthia England for her original art quilt titled Something About Succulents.

The contest rules accommodate for low entry in categories. The rules stipulate that a $1,000 Best-Of-Show prize will be awarded if 10 or more artists entered that category. Categories with at least five entries were awarded $500.

Winners in each category are as follows:

ACRYLIC: Don Mills (Twin Falls) was recognized with Honorable Mention; 3rd Place went to Mason Taylor (Kimberly), 2nd Place was awarded to Selena Garcia (Bliss); and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – ACRYLIC – Rick Kuhn (Twin Falls).

CERAMIC: Paula Dodd (Twin Falls) was recognized with Honorable Mention; 3rd Place went to Jessica McGown (Twin Falls), 2nd Place was awarded to Myriam Carrasco (Twin Falls); and recipient of $500 for BEST IN SHOW – CERAMICS – Jim Woods (Twin Falls).

DIGITAL: Lucie Mitchell, DO (Oxford, Ala.) was recognized with Honorable Mention; 3rd Place went to Taci Shropshire (Twin Falls), 2nd Place to Cindi Walton (Boise); and recipient of $500 for BEST IN SHOW – DIGITAL – Nancy Prendergast, MD (Westfield, NJ).

DRAWING: Beverly Chick (Boise) was recognized with Honorable Mention; 3rd Place went to Judy VanDellen (Wichita, Kan.), 2nd Place was awarded to Doug Fluckiger (Clark Fork); and recipient of $500 for BEST IN SHOW – DRAWING – Christopher Brown (Hailey).

FIBER: Ellie Gonzalez (Filer) was recognized with Honorable Mention; 3rd Place went to Tannya Cluff (Boise); 2nd Place was awarded for their collaboration to Hazuki Hansen, the Xavier Charter School Students, and the Jorgensen Family (Twin Falls); and recipient of $500 for BEST IN SHOW – FIBER – Kathy Hanson (Twin Falls).

GLASS: Gala Tigue (Buhl) was recognized with Honorable Mention; 3rd Place went to Edie Martin (Eagle); 2nd Place to Sandy Swope (Twin Falls); and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – GLASS – Suzi Butler (Eagle).

MIXED MEDIA: Liyah Babayan (Twin Falls) was recognized with Honorable Mention; 3rd place went to Linda Vargas (Twin Falls); 2nd Place was awarded to Linda Dennis (Twin Falls); and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – MIXED MEDIA – Emily LeGaard (Twin Falls).

MURAL: Tied for 3rd Place was Kaishon Hamann (Twin Falls) and James Vargas (Twin Falls); 2nd Place to SIXES-Joshua Pohlman (Pocatello); and recipient of $500 for BEST IN SHOW – MURAL – Samantha Houston (Great Falls, Mont.).

OIL: John Horejs (Burley) was recognized with Honorable Mention; 3rd Place went to Cody White (Rupert); 2nd Place was awarded to Kathy LilyField (Buhl); and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – OIL – Leon Smith (Twin Falls).

ORIGINAL ART QUILT: Sarah Malinda LaHue (Twin Falls) was recognized with Honorable Mention; 3rd Place went to Mary Thompson (Athol); 2nd Place was awarded to Barbara Fors (Filer); and recipient of $500 for BEST IN SHOW – ORIGINAL ART QUILT – Deana Steel (Twin Falls).

PASTEL: Jessica Evett (Boise) was recognized with Honorable Mention; 3rd Place went to Ron Hicks (Twin Falls); 2nd Place was awarded to Marianne Guymon (Twin Falls); and recipient of $500 for BEST IN SHOW – PASTEL – Kay Taylor Affleck (Paul).

PHOTOGRAPHY: 3rd Place went to Terry Halbert (Twin Falls); 2nd Place was awarded to Skye Fassett (Kimberly). There was a tie in this category. Each receiving $500 for BEST IN SHOW – PHOTOGRAPHY – Jan Mittleider (Twin Falls) and Cathy Wilson (Buhl).

PRINTMAKING: Laurel Macdonald (Boise) was recognized with Honorable Mention; 3rd Place went to Marne Elmore (Boise); 2nd Place was awarded to Angela Batchelor (Twin Falls); and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – PRINTMAKING – Jessie Swimeley (Caldwell).

QUILT: Stephanie Van Diest (Kimberly) was recognized with Honorable Mention; 3rd Place went to Carla Harris (Twin Falls); 2nd Place was awarded to Twin Falls quilters Tysi Straley and Nada Olson; and recipient of $500 for BEST IN SHOW – QUILT – Trina Buxbaum (Fairview, Mont.).

SCULPTURE, 3 FEET and OVER: Steve Duffy (Pocatello) received Honorable Mention; 3rd Place went to Jason Waldron (Star); 2nd Place was awarded to Levi Bennett (Twin Falls); and recipient of $500 for BEST IN SHOW – SCULPTURE, 3 FEET and OVER– Jeffro Uitto (Tokeland, Wash.).

SCULPTURE, UNDER 3 FEET: 3rd Place went to Lori Reith (Twin Falls); Tied for 2nd Place were Saharra Clark (Evanston, Ill.) and Juanita Neimeyer (Filer); and recipient of $500 for BEST IN SHOW – SCULPTURE, UNDER 3 FEET– Daniel Borup (Shelley).

UNCATEGORIZED: Rebecca Godwin-Potts (Twin Falls) received Honorable Mention; 3rd Place went to Charles Hanson (Twin Falls); 2nd Place was awarded to Nora Hanna, MD (Sugar Hill, Ga.); and recipient of $500 for BEST IN SHOW – UNCATEGORIZRD – Lindsay McCrimmon (Kimberly).

WATERMEDIA: Solongo Gankhuyag (Mongolia) and Yong Hui No (Taylorsville, UT) were recognized with Honorable Mention; 3rd Place went to Shelly Johnson (Boise, ID); 2nd Place was awarded to Anne Watson Sorensen (Meridian, ID); and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – WATERMEDIA – Connie Pepper (Twin Falls, ID).

WOODWORK: Nickolas Cleveland (Twin Falls) was recognized with Honorable Mention; 3rd Place went to Donald Pica (Twin Falls); 2nd Place was awarded to Kelly Klaas (Twin Falls); and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – WOODWORK – Robert Jackman (Filer).

