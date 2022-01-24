Armor your soil

Keeping Armor on your soil is a great way to improve soil health. How do you “armor” the soil? You keep it covered year-round. Many farmers are concerned that if they leave residue on their fields, or plant cover crops, their fields will look trashy and unkempt. “It’s not that clean, smooth soil surface my Dad always had”.

Keeping the soil covered is one of the five Principles of Soil Health. Farmers are discovering that trading that “smooth surface” for “armor” provides numerous benefits to the health of their soil as well as improving crop productivity.

Keeping crop residue and/or living plants in the soil year-round, does much more than just controlling wind and water erosion. Soil cover or “armor” can reduce evaporation rates, help to maintain moderate soil temperatures, vastly minimizes soil compaction, greatly reduces weed growth and provides a habitat for living organisms in the soil.

You can learn more about soil “armor” and improving soil health on Thursday, Feb. 3, at a Soil Health Workshop sponsored by the Soil & Water Conservation Districts in the Minidoka and Cassia counties. The workshop is free of charge and includes classes, food, handouts and information on improving soil health. To register, call 208-572-3375, email ewcswcd@gmail.com or go to our website minicassiaswcd.com.

