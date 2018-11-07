Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley veterans will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the World War I armistice at 11 a.m. Sunday, 11/11, at City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. The memorial is free.

All residents are invited to attend and remember this significant event. Bells will be welcome at 11 a.m. There will be speeches, music and a gun salute until 11:45 a.m.

