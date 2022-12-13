Area roads are experiencing a higher volume of bicyclists, drivers, and pedestrians

Q: With out-of-staters moving to or visiting the Magic Valley, I’ve noticed bicyclists and pedestrians on high-traffic roads like Highway 93 and 3700 N. What other roads are high-traffic roads in the Magic Valley and are there any warnings for bicyclists and pedestrians?

A: “Regarding traffic volume on roadways, it varies greatly depending on the route and also what particular section of a route you are looking at,” said Jessica Williams, spokesperson for the Idaho Transportation Department. “For example, certain portions of US-30, just like US-93, also see higher traffic volumes when compared to other roadways in the region.

“Idaho is investing in projects across the state that provide for modernization of our transportation network and take into consideration multimodal transit. It is important, however, for all users of the roadway to remain diligent and engaged. For example, driving the speed limit and paying attention to signals and signage when commuting is key. Also, putting away distractions, such as cell phones, when behind the wheel, on a bicycle, or walking near/crossing roadways has a large impact on our communities and ensuring our friends, families, and neighbors stay safe.”

There are many Idaho road conditions. Bicyclists, drivers, and pedestrians need to be observant. Besides weather conditions, there is always road construction. Depending on the time of year, there are insects on the windshield and the driver may be driving into the sun. During harvest, drivers must share the road with farm vehicles.

According to the ITD’s Idaho Walk Smart, they say walk on sidewalks wherever they are provided. If you walk on a road that doesn’t have sidewalks, walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic. When you face oncoming traffic you are less likely to be surprised by an oncoming vehicle. Stay away from traffic and keep as far to the side of the roadway as possible. Be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Here are tips from ITD on visibility:

As a pedestrian be as visible as possible to motorists. At dawn, dusk, and nighttime motorists may not see you, even in lit areas. Even if they do see you, they may not see you soon enough to stop. Research shows that pedestrians without visibility aids are unlikely to be seen by motorists in time to stop their vehicle and prevent a crash, especially at night.

Reflective aids improve visibility and save lives. Wearing bright or light-colored clothing is not enough to allow drivers time to stop when they see you.

Smart pedestrians wear retro-reflective materials that reflect brightly when headlights shine on them. Retro-reflective material may be placed on clothing, backpacks and shoes. Safety vests and arm bands are inexpensive aids. A pedestrian may also choose to carry a flashlight to increase visibility.

Reflectors with flashing LED lights are seen from a greater distance than simple reflective tape and may give drivers even more stopping time.

“With all the new people moving into our area all of our roads are experiencing a higher volume of bicyclists and pedestrians, only a few roads have bicycle lanes and crosswalks,” said Kenny Spencer, director for Twin Falls Highway District. “Falls Avenue West has bike lanes, some of our new roads have wider shoulders to help out, everyone has to share the road and be respectful of each other.”