TWIN FALLS — The city wants to increase its sewer cap, which means some residents will have an additional increase to their bills.
The city in its annual budget process already approved a 0.5 percent increase in customer sewer bills for the next fiscal year, beginning Oct. 1. But that increase might have been higher for everyone if city staff didn’t come up with an alternative solution.
As proposed, the sewer cap would be changed from 8,000 gallons to 12,000 gallons per month.
“You are billed on actual consumption up to the cap, and we do not bill you after the cap,” City Manager Travis Rothweiler said.
The City Council will have a public hearing on the sewer cap increase at its meeting Monday.
Sewer usage for Twin Falls residences is estimated on water usage, especially during non-irrigating months.
“There are normal household uses that are exceeding that cap,” Rothweiler said.
In November 2017 — a low water usage month — there were more than 1,500 homes that were discharging more than 8,000 gallons and not getting charged for it. This creates an inequitable billing system, Rothweiler said.
“There are some users that are subsidizing other users,” he said.
Currently, a household using 8,000 gallons or more pays at most $27.27 per month, Rothweiler said. After the cap increase, a household that used 12,000 gallons or more would pay $29.78, he said.
The City Council meets at City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E., with the public hearing to begin no earlier than 6 p.m. Prior to the hearing, the Council will start its regular meeting at 5 p.m. On the agenda:
- An update from the Twin Falls Police Department
- A request to approve a bid for citywide traffic signal upgrades
- An executive session for the purpose of acquiring an interest in real property that is not owned by a public agency; and to communicate with legal counsel to discuss the legal ramifications and legal options for pending litigation, or controversies not yet being litigated but imminently likely to be litigated
