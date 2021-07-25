Are we loving Idaho’s nature to death? Why some have hope for outdoors with record use

Many outdoors enthusiasts interviewed for this article believe the increase in usage is ultimately a positive thing that nevertheless raises the need for awareness, education, conservation and changes in behavior.

But in some cases, the increased human impact could threaten water sources, wildlife or private property and lead to or threaten closures of these places.

Is Idaho’s wilderness being loved to death?

For Moscow-based outdoor photographer Ben Herndon, it raises complicated questions: Are we in danger of loving these special places to death?

“I’ve seen what everyone has seen, especially in the last year with COVID. People trying to get out more, which is the hard part because you want people to get out, right, and enjoy these places. But there are definitely a lot of things people can do to not love things to death,” said Herndon, who has taken photographs for Runner’s World, The North Face, Patagonia and Climbing Magazine.

Herndon has become especially sensitive to the way social media sites like Instagram can draw large crowds to scenic and wild places. Now, Herndon isn’t likely to tag the location on Instagram of the outdoor spots he shoots. In some cases, he may not post a photo to Instagram, where he has about 1,000 followers, at all.