Are monoclonal antibodies here? Yes, but not everyone in Idaho can get them

As they went into Labor Day weekend and cases surged, the health system realized it needed to ramp up capacity to treat Idahoans, Milner said.

So, they came up with a plan. They found space, and tapped pharmacists to help administer the drugs. The pharmacists now work long shifts, in heavy PPE, but they’ve managed to treat dozens of patients a day. They opened a clinic in Meridian that “has really been key,” Milner said.

St. Luke’s went from administering about 60 treatments a week, to treating about 50 patients on a recent Wednesday.

“We feel that this therapy is doing a great service to the community,” Milner said. “This is a lifeline. We unfortunately have a limited resource of not only the medication but also the chairs in which to administer it. And so, we are working with our providers to make sure that we are … prioritizing this for the patients that are really at most risk (of hospitalization or death) and making sure we get them in as early” as possible.

That short supply has caused concern.

Ada County Commissioner Rod Beck recently called a meeting to try to find ways for the county to help facilitate a local treatment center. He learned that one of the big issues was the shift in how the medications would be doled out to states.