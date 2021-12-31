Are kids drinking this weekend? Here's what police are doing to keep it from happening

TWIN FALLS — Through the New Year’s holiday weekend, law enforcement agencies around the state are on the lookout for underage drinking.

Twin Falls Police Sgt. Steven Gassert said there were around 20 citations for underage drinking over the holiday period last year.

“On a weekend we could average two to three party calls per weekend,” Gassert said. “Obviously when kids are out for spring break or summertime, or the holidays when there’s no school, things can pick up on those weekends versus the weekends where maybe they’re in school.”

To raise awareness about the dangers of providing alcohol to minors, the Idaho Office of Drug Policy has rolled out its “Sticker Shock” campaign across the state.

As part of the initiative to discourage underage drinking, the Twin Falls Police Department has received a grant from the drug policy office to crack down on underage partying.

“We’ll actually bring in officers in on overtime — paid for through this grant — to focus strictly on juvenile party calls and those noise disturbances that we respond to during the weekend,” Gassert said.

The Twin Falls Youth Council will join in the effort by placing stickers on bags to be used for liquor purchases starting in the spring. The stickers carry warnings about the consequences of providing alcohol to minors.

According to a survey conducted by the Idaho Office of Drug Policy, one in three Idaho high school seniors had consumed alcohol in the past month. The survey also showed that 37% of middle- and high-school students said it is easy to get alcohol.

“We know that 43% of Idaho youth who drink underage usually obtain alcohol by someone giving it to them, ...” drug policy Director Marianne King said in a Dec. 6 statement.

Thirty-five percent of those students who had consumed alcohol in the past month reported the alcohol was most often received from a friend for free, while 29.4% gave money to another person to buy alcohol for them, the survey shows. Another 27.7% reported receiving alcohol from a family member and 14.8% took alcohol from a store or family member.

Providing alcohol to minors is a misdemeanor, and anyone who provides alcohol to minors faces fines up to $1,000 and one year in jail. Offenders also could be liable for any injuries or damages that occur as a result of having provided the alcohol to a minor.

Legal consequences for underage drinking include a fine of more than $450 for a first minor-consumption infraction. Subsequent offenses are misdemeanors, punishable by up to six months in prison and a $1,000 fine.

The blood-alcohol content for minors is also much lower than for adults. For minors who drink and drive, anything over a blood-alcohol content of 0.02% is a DUI. The legal blood alcohol content for adults is 0.08%.

Underage drinking presents public safety risks, as well as endangering medical, psychological and social well-being.

“For public safety in general it’s a bigger issue — it’s more than just an issue of juvenile drinking,” Gassert said. “The drinking can lead to people drinking and driving, which obviously then could potentially cause an accident, and so it’s kind of that ripple effect ... You have one issue of minor consumption that can turn into an accident, which can turn into someone getting hurt possibly killed.”

Other effects of underage consumption could include medical issues such as alcohol poisoning, and social issues such as intoxicated people being unable to legally give consent to sex and potentially experiencing abuse or assault.

Underage drinking also poses risks to mental wellness. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, underage drinking harms the hippocampus, the area of the brain that is critical to learning and memory. Researchers have found that youth who drink have a smaller hippocampus than youth who don’t — and the earlier someone starts using alcohol, the greater the impact.

Hippocampus damage makes it harder for children and young adults to learn and memorize information — which can lead to trouble in school. The damage can be long-term, affecting their post-secondary academic and career success.

“From a law enforcement public safety standpoint, yes, we want to address the topic of the minor consumption and consuming alcohol under the age of 21,” Gassert said. Reducing underage drinking “helps solve some of those bigger-picture ripple effect issues.”

