Are electric vehicles worth it in Idaho? As gas prices surge, EVs may be the answer

BOISE — Electric vehicles have yet to truly catch on in Idaho, but as gas prices continue to surge in the state, it might be time for Idahoans to take another look at making the switch from gas to electric.

Idaho is yet to offer many incentives to purchase an electric vehicle. But even without government incentives in the state, as gas prices show no sign of slowing down, it may be time to take a closer look at EVs.

How common are electric vehicles in Idaho and are they cost-effective?

There are approximately 2,300 electric vehicles registered in Idaho, according to data from the U.S. Department of Energy.

That total comes out to approximately 0.16% of the 1,430,208 registered cars in the state as of October 2020, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

To further put Idaho’s small amount of EVs into perspective, the state ranks 36th in the nation for the number of electric vehicles on the road. The Department of Energy’s data, which was last updated June 2021, shows Idaho ranking a spot above Iowa (2,260) and a spot below the District of Columbia (2,360).

California leads the nation in registered electric vehicles with 425,300 on the road, dwarfing second-place Florida’s number of 58,160. As for some of Idaho’s neighboring states, Washington ranks fourth (50,250), Oregon 11th (22,850), Utah 18th (11,230) and Wyoming 50th (330).

But while electric vehicles are great for the environment, are they great for the customer’s wallet?

Gas prices in Idaho continue to climb as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine diminishing the availability of crude oil in the United States. The cost per gallon in Idaho hit $4.30 on Thursday according to the American Automobile Association, far eclipsing the previous record for the state of $4.16 in 2008.

A study conducted by AAA found that owning a new electric vehicle costs approximately $600 more annually to purchase than its gas-powered counterpart. But on the flip side, electric cars rank lower in individual maintenance costs such as fuel and repairs.

For example, the study says that the electricity required to drive 15,000 miles in an electric vehicle costs an average of $546 while the amount of gas required to drive the same distance would cost $1,255 more.

EV owners also spend on average $949 annually on maintenance, according to the study, which is about $330 less than gas-powered vehicle owners.

What is Idaho doing to encourage EV purchases?

Idaho doesn’t offer many incentives to electric vehicle owners, which may contribute to the state’s low rank when compared to states like California and its $10 billion zero-emissions vehicle package.

The one major initiative that Idaho is implementing is the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program. The program intends to use $2.6 million, acquired through the Volkswagen Clean Air Act Civil Settlement, to build electric charging equipment along highways and interstates.

Just six charging stations have been installed in the state from that program so far but $2.1 million remains for additional projects. Businesses and organizations who want to apply for an electric charging station can do so through the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

About half of Idaho’s electric charging stations are located in the Treasure Valley, according to the website ChargeHub.

Electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles are also exempt from state motor vehicle inspections and maintenance programs.

How can you get an electric vehicle in Boise?

There are no state incentives for people to purchase electric vehicles in Idaho. However, a federal tax credit offers up to $7,500 toward your tax bill depending on the vehicle.

Dealers throughout the Treasure Valley offer an ever-growing lineup of electric cars, though in some cases you might have to wait for a car to arrive.

Used is also an option.

The CarMax in Meridian, at 4043 E Elden Gray St., only has one electric car on-site, a used 2021 Tesla Model 3. But CarMax also has the ability to ship cars from other locations.

Electric vehicles in the Boise area can also be found on the automotive inventory website Edmunds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0