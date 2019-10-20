TWIN FALLS — Arts on Tour has just been informed that the Arcis Saxophone Quartet is unable to make it to the United States for the Tuesday concert due to complications with the visa process.
Arts on Tour apologizes for the late notice of this cancellation. Arcis was hoping the pieces would fall into place between the work permit, the interviews, issuing the visas and getting them in hand in time to make their flights. Arts on Tour is disappointed, the agency is disappointed and the artists are devastated.
The last time there was a cancellation, a large number of ticket-holders communicated that they would like to forgo a refund and consider it a donation to the Arts on Tour Program.
If that is what you want, call Camille at 208-732-6288 or email cbarigar@csi.edu. Your name will be taken off the refund list. Staffers will also call to let you know of the cancellation and ask if you would like to exercise that option.
For those who want a refund, allow a few weeks to get through the process. Your refund will come as a check in the mail. If you do not get it by Dec. 15, contact the above.
