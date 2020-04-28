Archway goes up in downtown Twin Falls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — Downtown has a new landmark, but work on it will continue to require road closures Wednesday.

The main structure for a new archway sign over Shoshone Street near City Park was put up late Monday through early Tuesday.

The 30-foot tall, 113-foot long imitation of the Perrine Bridge will feature electronic message boards on either side to display non-commercial information, including city events, nonprofit activities and emergency warnings. Steel structures designed to resemble the rock walls of the Snake River Canyon will hold up the bridge portion.

The city will close the outside southbound lane on Shoshone Street between Sixth Avenue and Fourth Avenue beginning at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to allow Lytle Signs to install electrical conduit and digital message boards to the archway.

After work is completed on the east side of the archway, work crews will reopen the outside southbound lane, and then close the outside northbound lane to continue work on the west side of the archway. Only one outside lane will be closed at a time, and both inside lanes will remain unaffected.

The electrical connection is expected to be completed by Friday. Work will be completed, and all lanes reopened, by 3:30 p.m. each day.