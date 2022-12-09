Aquifer recharge, flood management project underway in Raft River

RAFT RIVER — A $50 million flood management and aquifer stabilization project is underway in the Raft River Basin.

Included is a pump station, 13-mile pipeline and recharge basins to add water to the declining aquifer, and they could be in place for the 2025 irrigation season.

But the Raft River Watershed Project isn’t only to help farmers.

“As envisioned, the project will provide increased flood protection for communities in the Raft River Basin while also improving water quality and groundwater sustainability in this important agricultural area of Idaho,” said Hattie Zobott, engineer for the Raft River Recharge Group.

The Raft River Aquifer runs from the Utah border to the Snake River Plain and is a primary and supplemental source of water for irrigation and other uses. It was designated as a Critical Groundwater Area in 1963, but has been dwindling for years.

About 70,000 acres within the Critical Groundwater Area are irrigated with groundwater, Zobott said, and the watershed project “is critical to the health and sustainability of the Raft River Aquifer.”

The Idaho Water Resource Board in November approved a $14.1 million loan to the Raft River Recharge Group, a co-sponsor of the watershed project, to help with financing.

Approximately $28.2 million is expected to be allocated by the Natural Resources Conservation Service for the project through the Watershed & Flood Prevention Operations Program, and the recharge group is providing a $6.2 million cash match in addition to the loan repayment, the water board said.

The recharge basins will improve water quality by decreasing sediment load. That will prevent suspended sediment from being carried downstream to the Snake River and into the Minidoka National Wildlife Refuge where sediment can damage sensitive wetlands and the fragile habitat in the refuge, Zobott said.

The final Watershed Plan and Environmental Assessment, which has not been finalized, will include a cost-benefit analysis of the project. Another round of public comment is expected to take place in early 2023.

An alternative within the watershed plan calls for the pumping plant and pipeline system that could transport up to 100 cubic feet per second of Snake River surface water south into the project area. The associated water right for recharge specifies a flow rate of 70 cfs and a volume of 10,000 acre-feet, with provisions for more volume if authorized by the Idaho Water Resource Board.

The group is also working to secure up to an additional 30 cfs of water for existing farm ground.

More National Resource Conservation Service watershed operations projects, some with recharge as a purpose, are in the future, NCRS spokesperson Mindi Rambo said.

In other actions decided last month, the water board approved several new construction projects that will add capacity to the board’s recharge program for the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer.

Two new injection wells were approved in the Southwest Idaho Irrigation District project area at a cost of $245,000, and two new recharge sites were approved in partnership with Enterprise Canal Company at a cost of $3.4 million.

Both of these projects were funded with American Rescue Plan Act funds that had been allocated to the water board by the Idaho Legislature and Gov. Brad Little.

Wesley Hipke, Eastern Snake River Plain Aquifer recharge project manager for the water board, said winter recharge operations are underway and approximately 30,000 acre-feet of water has been recharged into the aquifer so far in the Magic Valley area.