Appointed Minidoka County commissioner takes office

RUPERT — A local man was sworn into office Monday as the newest Minidoka County commissioner.

Jared Orton, 42, replaces District 3 Commissioner Sheryl Koyle, who retired June 30, Minidoka County Clerk Tonya Page said.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little made the appointment for the mid-season replacement.

Orton will then be up for election in November, Page said.

He will serve a two-year term.

Koyle served as commissioner for 11 years.

The Minidoka County Republican Central Committee provided Orton’s name to the governor’s office for appointment after he won the May Primary Election as an unopposed candidate, Page said.

Orton is a Minidoka County native and currently lives in rural Minidoka. He and his wife have three children, ages 15, 13 and 11.

Orton works for a construction company.

He served on the Minidoka County Planning and Zoning board for nearly three years and recently stepped aside from that role as he was sworn in as a commission.

Orton said during his term he’d like to work with state legislators “to return more decision-making authority to the counties.”

Sometimes, he said, some laws work well for areas like Boise but not so well in Minidoka County.

Orton also said as the county’s comprehensive plan is revisited and revised he’d like to see more community involvement, instead of just hiring an engineer who makes recommendations.