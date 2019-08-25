TWIN FALLS — Each year, St. Luke’s Magic Valley offers Community Health Improvement Fund grants to projects and organizations whose goal it is to improve people's health.
Through 5 p.m. Sept. 19, the hospital will accept applications for projects addressing the prevention, detection and treatment of obesity, diabetes and mental illness, reducing suicide and improving access to affordable health care and affordable health insurance.
Applicants must address one or more of these priorities and are expected to demonstrate collaboration and coordination with other community organizations including St. Luke’s Magic Valley. They must also include a mechanism with which to measure health improvements and address the cultural needs of the population served. Preference will be given to projects that support multiple communities in south central Idaho.
To access the application form, go to stlukesonline.org/chif. Review the project application guidelines to determine eligibility there.
To submit your application, go to sandran@slhs.org. In the email subject line, type “CHIF Project Application.” You can also mail the application to the address below.
Late or incomplete applications will not be considered. It is the grantees responsibility to confirm receipt of application by calling 208-814-0022. Applicants will be notified of funding Oct. 31.
For more information, call Sandy Nuffer at 208-814-0022.
