STANLEY — Apply now for the 2019 Natural Resource Camp in the magnificent Sawtooth National Recreation Area, one of the nation’s premier back country playgrounds. Stay in rustic cabins with new friends, eat in a historic lodge, learn about Idaho’s plentiful natural resources and recreate in the forests and meadows of the Boulder Mountains.
Camp will be from June 24 to 29. If you are 12 to 14 years old or are a teacher who wants to learn about our natural environment and how to protect it and use it wisely, this camp is for you.
Scholarships are available through many soil and water conservation districts. For more information, go to uidaho.edu/extension/natural-resource-camp or minicassiaswcd.com, click on “Educational Programs,” then “Natural Resources Camp.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.