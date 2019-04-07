{{featured_button_text}}
STANLEY — Apply now for the 2019 Natural Resource Camp in the magnificent Sawtooth National Recreation Area, one of the nation’s premier back country playgrounds. Stay in rustic cabins with new friends, eat in a historic lodge, learn about Idaho’s plentiful natural resources and recreate in the forests and meadows of the Boulder Mountains.

Camp will be from June 24 to 29. If you are 12 to 14 years old or are a teacher who wants to learn about our natural environment and how to protect it and use it wisely, this camp is for you.

Scholarships are available through many soil and water conservation districts. For more information, go to uidaho.edu/extension/natural-resource-camp or minicassiaswcd.com, click on “Educational Programs,” then “Natural Resources Camp.”

