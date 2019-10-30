BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education is taking applications for Opportunity Scholarships, which can be used at all eight of Idaho’s public colleges and universities, Brigham Young University-Idaho, Northwest Nazarene University and the College of Idaho.
The Opportunity Scholarship is for Idaho residents who have graduated or will graduate during the current academic year from an Idaho high school, its equivalent or an Idaho homeschool.
Opportunity Scholarship requirements include the following:
- Minimum 2.7 grade point average
- Must complete Opportunity Scholarship application and Free Application for Federal Student Aid by March 1
To submit an Opportunity Scholarship application, go to boardofed.idaho.gov/scholarships/idaho-opportunity-scholarship.
The Adult Learner Opportunity Scholarship is for Idaho residents who have earned some college credit and are interested in returning to complete their degree or certificate.
Adult Learner Opportunity Scholarship requirements include the following:
- Minimum 2.5 grade point average
- Earned at least 24 credits when you last attended college
- Must have stopped-out for at least two years or completed a maximum of two classes over the last 24 months
- Must complete your Adult Learner Opportunity Scholarship application and Free Application for Federal Student Aid by the following deadlines: Dec. 1 for the spring semester, March 15 for the BYU-Idaho spring semester, April 15 for the summer semester and July 1 for the fall semester.
To submit an Adult Learner Opportunity Scholarship application, go to boardofed.idaho.gov/scholarships/idaho-opportunity-scholarship-for-adult-learners.
Both scholarships are worth up to $3,500 per year. Students who are pursuing — or who intend to pursue — a career technical certificate, an associate degree or a first bachelor’s degree are eligible to apply.
