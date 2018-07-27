Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — St. Luke’s Magic Valley is accepting applications for its Community Health Improvement Fund through Aug. 28.

The fund covers projects for improving the prevention, detection and treatment of obesity, diabetes and mental illness, reducing suicide and improving access to affordable health care and insurance.

Applicants must address one or more of these priorities and are expected to demonstrate collaboration and coordination with other community organizations, including St. Luke’s Magic Valley.

A mechanism with which to measure health improvements and address the cultural needs of the population served must be included.

Preference will be given to projects that support multiple communities in south central Idaho.

For more information, call Sandy Nuffer at 208-814-0022 or write to: St. Luke’s Magic Valley Community Relations; Attn: Sandy Nuffer; P.O. Box 409; Twin Falls, ID 83303.

Review the eligibility guidelines and access the application form at stlukesonline.org/chif.

Email the completed application and attachments to sandran@slhs.org by 5 p.m. Aug. 28. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered. It is the grantees responsibility to confirm receipt of the application. Call 208-814-0022 to do so.

Applicants will be notified Oct. 31.

