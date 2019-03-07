Try 3 months for $3

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Commerce/Tourism Development is accepting applications for the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program for the 2019 cycle.

Applications must be submitted via the department’s online portal by 4:30 p.m. April 1. For questions or access to the grant portal, send a request to grants@commerce.idaho.gov.

Created in 1981, the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program is funded through the collection of a 2 percent tax on the sales of hotel, motel, private campground and vacation rental accommodations.

The Idaho Travel Council oversees the grant program, which distributes funds to non-profit incorporated organizations which have a viable travel or convention program in place.

The ITC has the goal of promoting the state of Idaho and the designated travel regions within the state through:

  • Meaningful programs to promote scenic attractions and tourism assets of the state
  • Return on investment through reporting that validates the best use of marketing dollars to achieve overnight stays
  • Use of cooperative marketing opportunities to leverage budget and market penetration
  • Collaboration and consolidation of marketing projects with partners to align strategies and leverage consistent messaging
  • Media opportunities that have an ability to target a broader market base or specific niche audiences

For more information about the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant including a detailed application schedule and an application preview, go to commerce.idaho.gov/tourism-resources/itc-grant-program.

