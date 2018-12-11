BOISE — Idahoans wanting health insurance coverage starting Jan. 1 have only a few days left to enroll in a plan for 2019 with Your Health Idaho — the state’s health insurance exchange.
You must complete your application by midnight Saturday in order to have coverage at the start of the new year.
In response to high demand, Your Health Idaho is extending its support center hours to help customers enroll or to answer questions. Call 855-944-3246 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
“We want to encourage Idahoans to enroll in health insurance and check to see if they are eligible for a tax credit to help offset costs of monthly premiums," Executive Director Pat Kelly said in a statement. "Nine of 10 Idahoans signing up for health insurance at Your Health Idaho qualify for a tax credit and most save 80 percent on monthly premiums. This savings helps many Idahoans get the coverage they need. Also, there are many Idahoans who may still be uninsured and don’t know that they may be eligible for a tax credit.”
For questions about getting the coverage you need for 2019, go to YourHealthIdaho.org and click the Find Help tab to find an agent or broker near you. They can assist you for free and help you navigate the health insurance application process.
