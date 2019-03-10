TWIN FALLS — The Rotary Club of Twin Falls is asking organization to apply for the funds it has raised from its 14th Annual Death By Chocolate Fundraiser.
Applicants must be a 501 (c) organization and meet Rotary’s qualifications to receive funds.
Applications are available at
twinfallsrotary.org and must be mailed in and received by March 31, 2019, for consideration.
The Death by Chocolate event was Jan. 31 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls and featured 25 vendors competing.
It is one of the most popular events in the Magic Valley, with more than 1,000 people attending each year.
14th Annual Death by Chocolate
Jaker's serves up white chocolate brownies during the 14th Annual Death by Chocolate hosted by the Twin Falls Rotary Thursday night, Jan. 31, 2019, at Canyon Crest Event Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
14th Annual Death by Chocolate
Kena Lackman, right, and Pamela Mills take a selfie with their chocolates during the 14th Annual Death by Chocolate hosted by the Twin Falls Rotary Thursday night at Canyon Crest Event Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
14th Annual Death by Chocolate
Hundreds of people taste their way through sweets during the 14th Annual Death by Chocolate hosted by the Twin Falls Rotary Thursday night at Canyon Crest Event Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
14th Annual Death by Chocolate
The Yellow Brick Cafe serves up a dark chocolate cardamom cake with white chocolate ganache topped with a blood orange for the 14th Annual Death by Chocolate Thursday night at Canyon Crest Event Center in Twin Falls. The event is a benefit for the Rotary Club of Twin Falls, with proceeds going into the club’s foundation.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
14th Annual Death by Chocolate
Isac Zavala, with CSI, serves sweets during the 14th Annual Death by Chocolate hosted by the Twin Falls Rotary Thursday night, Jan. 31, 2019, at Canyon Crest Event Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
14th Annual Death by Chocolate
Jeff Fox, rotary member and the president of the College of Southern Idaho, grabs more raffle tickets to sell during the 14th Annual Death by Chocolate hosted by the Twin Falls Rotary Thursday night, Jan. 31, 2019, at Canyon Crest Event Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
