14th Annual Death by Chocolate

Jaker's serves up white chocolate brownies during the 14th Annual Death by Chocolate hosted by the Twin Falls Rotary Thursday night, Jan. 31, 2019, at Canyon Crest Event Center in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The Rotary Club of Twin Falls is asking organization to apply for the funds it has raised from its 14th Annual Death By Chocolate Fundraiser.

Applicants must be a 501 (c) organization and meet Rotary’s qualifications to receive funds.

Applications are available at twinfallsrotary.org and must be mailed in and received by March 31, 2019, for consideration.

The Death by Chocolate event was Jan. 31 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls and featured 25 vendors competing.

It is one of the most popular events in the Magic Valley, with more than 1,000 people attending each year.

