Application period for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunts opens April 1

The application period for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunts begins on April 1 and runs through April 30. Hunters can apply for these hunts online or at any Fish and Game office, license vendor or by telephone. Fish and Game regional offices and many license vendors remain open for hunters who wish to apply in person, but in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fish and Game officials are encouraging hunters to apply online or by telephone by calling 800-554-8685.

To apply for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat hunts, each applicant must possess a 2020 Idaho hunting or combination license. There is a non-refundable application fee of $16.75 for residents and $41.75 for nonresidents. Moose, sheep and goat hunt applicants must pay the tag fee along with the application fee when they apply. Tag fees will be refunded to those who did not draw. The total application fees for moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goat are as follows:

Residents under Price Lock: $183.50

Residents without Price Lock: $216.50

Nonresidents: $2,143.50

Draw results will be online in early June.