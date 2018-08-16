Subscribe for 33¢ / day


TWIN FALLS — Anti Bully Idaho will host a back-to-school bash from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday at City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.

School-aged kids and parents are encouraged to come.

The event will include:

  • Hot dogs served from 12 to 1 p.m.
  • Cotton candy
  • Bubble-blowing
  • Two bouncy houses
  • Picture-taking in photo booth
  • Twin Falls Dance Team performance from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Donations have been provided by Chobani, Pepsi, Independent Meat, Amalgamated Sugar, Southern Idaho Pride with Clif Bars, Aracely’s of Jerome, Music Monkey and a few other vendors.

To be a vendor or just set up a booth and hand out free stuff or offer ideas for the event, email rogers.sarah27@gmail.com.

For more information, go to facebook.com/groups/antibullyidaho.

