TWIN FALLS — Anti Bully Idaho will host a back-to-school bash from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday at City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.
School-aged kids and parents are encouraged to come.
The event will include:
- Hot dogs served from 12 to 1 p.m.
- Cotton candy
- Bubble-blowing
- Two bouncy houses
- Picture-taking in photo booth
- Twin Falls Dance Team performance from 2 to 2:45 p.m.
Donations have been provided by Chobani, Pepsi, Independent Meat, Amalgamated Sugar, Southern Idaho Pride with Clif Bars, Aracely’s of Jerome, Music Monkey and a few other vendors.
To be a vendor or just set up a booth and hand out free stuff or offer ideas for the event, email rogers.sarah27@gmail.com.
For more information, go to facebook.com/groups/antibullyidaho.
