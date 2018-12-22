TWIN FALLS — Holiday travelers can expect more crowded roads and planes this week on the way to their destinations for the Christmas holiday.
AAA Idaho expects one in three Americans — including 567,000 Idahoans — will be on the go for the 10th consecutive year of growth in Christmastime travel. Ninety-one percent of them are traveling by car, spokesman Matthew Conde said.
While air travel will increase 4 percent, “growth is limited to seat capacity,” Conde said, whereas “you can always jam another car onto the highway.”
Thankfully, the busiest road travel days — Thursday and Friday — are already in the rearview mirror. The busiest flight days will be this weekend.
Return trips are expected to be more spread out due to the timing of the holiday, but Conde expects some travelers may wait until Dec. 30 or Dec. 31 to leave for home, just in time for New Year’s.
“AAA’s message to ‘pack your patience’ still rings true,” Conde said in a statement. “With so many people on the roads, little things like courtesy and an appropriate following distance will make a big difference. As much as possible, we need to keep the roads safe and stress-free.”
Gas prices statewide have dropped 31 cents in the past month, but are still 11 cents higher than a year ago, according to AAA. The counties with the lowest average gas prices are Ada and Canyon.
In Twin Falls, the average gas price on Friday was $2.76 — 23 cents less than a month ago and 30 cents more than a year ago.
With crude oil prices falling sharply over the past three months, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has more plans to curb supply in January, Conde said. This is expected to push prices upward. So far, the ample supply has easily met the lower seasonal demand, he said.
AAA and Idaho Transportation Department have launched a new campaign this winter called “Idaho Ready,” which is designed to offer tips for drivers who are new to Idaho winters. Tips and videos will be posted on ITD’s and AAA Oregon/Idaho’s Facebook and Twitter pages with the hashtag #idahoready.
Here are a few last-minute travel tips AAA Idaho has for the holiday:
- Consider making a pre-trip inspection of your vehicle before you hit the roads.
- “Take a cue from Rudolph — make sure your headlights are bright enough to guide the way,” Conde said. A simple cleaning kit from an auto parts store can help restore a dirty headlight to its former glory, he said.
- Pack extra food, water, layered clothing, a flashlight with extra batteries, a fully charged cellphone, a first aid kit, emergency reflectors or flares, jumper cables and something to restore traction — such as sand or kitty litter.
