ANOTHER LOOK: Stampedes, fires and solar flares

A plane flies overhead after dropping fire retardant onto a fire Tuesday in Jerome County.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Burley's Jose Quintero (7) celebrates a goal with teammates during their game against Twin Falls on Tuesday at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Families listen to instructor Carol Biggers, with Smart Idaho and the University of Idaho Extension program, not shown, during a nutrition class Aug. 31 at the Valley House Beyond Shelter in Twin Falls.
Valley House partners to bring nutrition to clients
Families listen to instructor Carol Biggers, with Smart Idaho and the University of Idaho Extension program, not shown, during a nutrition class Aug. 31 at the Valley House Beyond Shelter in Twin Falls.
PHOTOS: Week in review - Top photos of the week from TN
Times-News photographers share their favorite photos from the Magic Valley. To see more work check out our Instagram account @magicvalleytn.
Goat show goes off without a hitch
Kathryn Krieck, 8, holds her goat, Updown, during the 4-H-FFA Dairy Goat Quality Show on Sept. 1 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
BRAYDEN WEEKS, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Fair, 2022
Fairgoers ride around during the carnival Aug. 31 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo full of fun memories
Fairgoers enjoy the rides Sept. 2 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Wildfire burns near the Snake River Canyon rim
A plane flies overhead after dropping fire retardant onto a fire Tuesday in Jerome County.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Wildfire burns near the Snake River Canyon rim
Firefighters battle a wildfire near the canyon rim Tuesday in Jerome County.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Burley battles Twin Falls in boys soccer
Burley's Jose Quintero (7) celebrates a goal with teammates during their game against Twin Falls on Tuesday at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Valley House partners to bring nutrition to clients
Families listen to instructor Carol Biggers, with Smart Idaho and the University of Idaho Extension program, not shown, during a nutrition class Aug. 31 at the Valley House Beyond Shelter in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo full of fun memories
The National Anthem is played during the Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Sept. 2 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo full of fun memories
Lucy Wills enjoys the Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo on Sept. 2 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Solar viewing with a spec of Mercury mixed in
Jim Anderson looks at the sun through a telescope Aug. 31 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the CSI campus in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Burley battles Twin Falls in boys soccer
Twin Falls' goalie makes a save while his teammate jumps over him during their game against Burley on Tuesday at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Model trains are fun for all ages
Trains move along their tracks Aug. 31 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
