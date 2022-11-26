ANOTHER LOOK: Good tunes and guitars, goodbyes and new starts

In each Sunday edition of the Times-News, we highlight our photographers’ best photos from recent stories.
See more photos on Page A9 For more galleries: go to Magicvalley.com/gallery or follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn.
In each Sunday edition of the Times-News, we highlight our photographers’ best photos from recent stories.
See more photos on Page A9 For more galleries: go to Magicvalley.com/gallery or follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.