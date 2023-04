From left, County Commissioners Charlie Howell from Jerome County, Gordon Wilkerson from Washington County, Ben Couch from Jerome County and Jack Johnson from Twin Falls County recite the Pledge of Allegiance before signing a resolution decrying the Lava Ridge Wind Project on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Minidoka National Historic Site near Eden. Commissioners from five counties signed the resolution in front of a crowd of over 100 people.