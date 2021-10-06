Another grim record: Child COVID-19 hospitalizations peak

The Times’ takeaway: The delta variant could be the last major wave of the coronavirus. “Whatever this autumn brings, the worst of the pandemic is almost certainly behind us,” wrote the Times’ David Leonhardt.

Do state officials see reason for hope, even amidst the current surge?

The 1918 flu pandemic moved in waves, even in the absence of vaccines or treatments, state epidemiologist Christine Hahn said Tuesday. And earlier this year, the delta variant surged and receded in India over the span of months, despite limited vaccine availability.

“It just feels like the virus is doing its thing sometimes,” she said. “It is a force that we do not fully understand, but we do our best.”

“I am over it,” Turner said. “I want this to be the last surge we have.”

There is some reason for hope. Case numbers began declining in the South two or three weeks before the delta variant drove Idaho’s current uptick. That timeline could translate into a reduction in Idaho cases within two or three weeks. However, recent modeling suggests Idaho weekly case numbers could essentially double, reaching 21,000 in mid-November.

“I am hopeful that we’re going to look like our southern neighbors,” Turner said. “But it’s a hope, it’s not a prediction.”

