Annual Sheepdog Trails brings a crowd

The 26th Annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival got underway Wednesday. From food classes to a wool fest, the festival as always had something for everyone. 

Sheepdog Trials, 2022

On Thursday afternoon, the Sheepdog Trials were in full swing with 48 runs scheduled. Competing handlers and their dogs wrangled four sheep at a time through a timed course, picking up points along the way.

Competitors and spectators alike travel from all over to take part in the trials along with vendors. Flat Top Sheep Co. provided the sheep for the trials. 

