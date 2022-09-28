Annual report shows another drop in Twin Falls crime

TWIN FALLS — According to its annual report, the Twin Falls Police Department saw a decrease in offenses reported and arrests for most crimes in the city.

The department has released its annual report for 2021, and the data indicates a multi-year trend of decreasing total offenses, as well as a decrease in total arrests.

In 2017, for example, there were 2,459 arrests, compared with the 2,088 arrests in 2021.

According to the report, the highest number of offenses were reported for larceny or theft (685), simple assault (630) and drug or narcotic violations (492). Not all of these reports led to arrests.

In 2021, the Twin Falls Police Department was staffed by 77 sworn law enforcement officers and 26 support personnel for a total of 103 employees. During 2021, the Twin Falls City Communication Center managed approximately 50,146 police calls for service. Of those events, the Twin Falls Police Department filed 6,736 police reports, affected 2,088 arrests, conducted 9,551 traffic stops, and issued 5,377 citations.

The report said that there were 50,146 calls to 911 in the city in 2021. Calls for accidents, disturbances, civil matters, reckless drivers, suspicious vehicles, thefts, noise disturbance, and many others all had decreased from 2020.

The type of 911 calls that increased included burglary, which rose from 243 in 2020 to 372, reports of a drunk person rose to from 98 to 123 and calls for abandoned vehicles rose from 90 to 294.