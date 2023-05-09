Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District staff, the Southern Idaho Off-Road Association, Magic Valley ATV riders and Jerome County will host a cleanup day May 13 on the north rim of the Snake River Canyon.

The annual cleanup has taken place for the past 24 years and BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner David Freiberg noted the annual cleanup effort has positively changed the appearance of the north rim over the years.

“Over the past few years, we have seen an incredible increase of recreation on the public lands that we manage,” Freiberg said in a press release.

Unfortunately, several areas within the Snake River Canyons Park continue to be littered with illegally dumped trash. These specific areas will be the focus of the event.

“This is an important area to the Magic Valley as it is a convenient location for all of us who like to recreate out here,” Bill Maikranz of the Southern Idaho Off-Road Association said in a press release.

Volunteers are welcome and encouraged to join the cleanup effort, which will begin at 8 a.m. and wrap up around 2 p.m.

Volunteers should plan to meet at the Snake River Canyons Park kiosk area along Shoshone Falls Road, east of U.S. Highway 93.

Participants should bring rakes and square end shovels to help with the cleanup. Interested participants should plan to dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes and bring gloves.

More information is available by contacting David Freiberg, Shoshone Field Office outdoor recreation planner at 208-732-7271.