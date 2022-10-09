Annual Kiwanis Oktoberfeast set for Oct. 12

TWIN FALLS — It was back in 1999 when the Twin Falls Kiwanis Club got out of the aluminum can recycling business and into something tastier.

Club member Ray Parrish remembers when the club used to earn money for youth projects by placing aluminum recycling bins throughout Twin Falls. But in 1999, aluminum prices dropped and the venture wasn’t worthwhile.

“To offset this loss of income, the Board of Directors of Kiwanis brainstormed to find a new fund-raising event to compensate,” Parrish wrote in a news release. “It was determined that a specialized dinner for the community would be a great event and, due to the expertise of several members with German food, we decided to have a German dinner.”

The Kiwanis’ Oktoberfeast was born.

The dinner was planned to have locally produced Falls Brand German bratwursts, a German red cabbage (rotkohl), German sauerkraut with pineapple and caraway seeds, boiled potatoes and rolls with butter.

The recipes are authentic, and the public has embraced them, Parrish said.

The event grew in popularity every year until the pandemic hit.

“We had to figure out a way to modify our method of providing meals to the public without having problems with COVID,” he said. “The solution – drive-through.”

Until the pandemic risks abate, the Twin Falls Kiwanis Club is continuing its tradition by means of the drive-through event.

This year’s event is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. in Twin Falls. Tickets are $10 per meal and can be purchased from Kiwanis members or at the drive-through event.

In the early years of the event, a local German band would play Bavarian beer-hall music, Parrish said.

“Sadly over the years, members passed away and the band disbanded, but we adapted by having a stereo system play authentic German beer hall music as people attend the event — even with our drive-thru adaptation,” he said.

Oktoberfeast donations support local high school Key Clubs, provide scholarships for students to music camps and Boys & Girls State and donate to the Girl Scouts, Twin Falls Children’s Library and other causes, Parrish said.

Kiwanians also provide service by cleaning a section of the canyon rim walking trail, ringing bells for Salvation Army, delivering boxes of food for the Senior Center, cleaning roads for Johnny Horizon and supporting Teacher Recognition in local schools, Parrish said.