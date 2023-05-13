TWIN FALLS — Law enforcement officers, dignitaries and the public gathered Saturday at Twin Falls City Park to remember law officers who gave their lives while protecting the safety of citizens.

More than 70 law enforcement officers have died while on duty in Idaho. It's a large number, but the public also needs to consider the sacrifices that law officers make every day, and the burden put on families that “have fear and anxiety when their loved one goes out for duty,” said Jim O’Donnell, Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office chaplain, who spoke during the Magic Valley Law Enforcement Memorial Service.

The highlight of the solemn event, held yearly, was when the names of the fallen were read, including those of the nine Magic Valley officers.

Roses were presented to relatives in attendance.

Keynote speaker Idaho Sen. Linda Wright Hartgen, praised law enforcement officers.

“The men and women who have this calling are very special indeed, and to them we say ‘thank you,’” Hartgen said. “To the families of those we have lost, thank you for your sacrifice as well. To the family of the living officers want to say thank you for sharing your spouse. …

"Our hearts and prayers go out to all of you.”

Magic Valley’s law enforcement officers face increasingly dangerous times, Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said.

He recounted a sobering moment in August when he visited the site of an officer-involved shooting near Buhl and sat in a deputy's car that had bullet holes shot into the windshield during the incident.

The deputy was fortunate to not have been injured, he said.

Twin Falls Mayor Ruth Pierce and Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall read a proclamation for Police Week, to be celebrated Monday through May 21.

In part, the proclamation states that it is important for citizens to learn about the sacrifices law officers make, and calls for organizations to observe the week, "with appropriate ceremonies and observances in which all of our people may join in commemorating law enforcement officers past and present.”