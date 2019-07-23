{{featured_button_text}}
Citizens Police Academy

Lou Triner, left, Audrey Triner, Deb Kelley and Eric Nelson are all smiles after going for a ride in a police cruiser during the 2018 citizen police academy  in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — A chance to learn how police officers do their jobs is coming up soon.

The annual Twin Falls Police Department Citizen Police Academy will take place a 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from Aug. 14 to Oct. 23.

Some of the topics covered in the weekly sessions include the history of the department, bomb squad demonstrations at the county range, a SWAT team demonstration, a K-9 unit demonstration, arrest techniques, a fire department demonstration.

A lot of background information will also be included, as well, according to Sgt. Justin Dimond, coordinator of the academy.

The Citizen Police Academy is not meant to prepare participants to become police officers, but to give citizens a greater understanding of the many functions performed by Twin Falls police officers.

Citizens age 18 and up can submit an application for the academy. The forms are available at the Twin Falls Police Department, 321 2nd Avenue East. There is no cost for the sessions.

More information is available by contacting Dimond at 208-735-7324 or via email: jdimond@tfid.org.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments