Animals galore at 4-H animal judging

FILER — Small animals had their day in the spotlight Tuesday at the Twin Falls County Fair.

Guinea pigs, cats, a python and a rat were part of the 4-H animal judging that took place before the official opening of the fair.

The animals, clutched by their owners, went before a judge for critiquing. Judge Dana Kolstad of Boise assessed and reassessed teeth and body condition, all the while talking to the pet owners about their animals.

The cat show featured several felines owned by Twin Falls County 4-H members.

Not every feline is cut out for the big stage, Kolstad said.

"Cats often aren't used to being around people they don't know," she said.

Marty the cat is not one to be skittish around strangers. An American shorthair, she strutted around the fairgrounds before the show, sporting a bright red leash. The feline and owner Stephanie Case of Twin Falls are regulars at the 4-H judging.

"She's the greatest cat I could ever have," said Case, who has entered Marty for the past seven years.

Marty "has the biggest personality around here," she said.

The cat had already picked up a couple of grand champion awards before the show and now has another under her belt as of Tuesday.

And having a good-looking animal isn't all there is to it, as owners had to display their knowledge of the breed and animal care if they had their sights on getting a top ribbon. A "quality" segment — deals with the animals' looks — coupled with a "showmanship" segment to show how well the owner displays the animal and how well the owner knows about caring for the animal.

Guinea pigs, the South American rodent also known as "cavies," were the first animals to be judged Tuesday morning. Kaylee Lierman of Filer brought several to the fairgrounds and reaped an armful of ribbons and trophies.

Kaylee recalled that it all got started four years ago when one of her 4-H club teachers bred guinea pigs and asked her if she wanted to buy one. Then she asked her if she wanted to show them in competitions.

Kaylee's first guinea pig was named "Buttercup" and things blossomed from there. The key to success in 4-H shows is to anticipate questions the judge will ask about the animal, she said.

"You have to know your stuff," Lierman said.

A more diverse group of pets came from the 4-H club Clear Lakes Critter Gitters of Filer. Club members showed a hedgehog, a rat, a leopard gekko and a python in the "pocket pet" category.

Mystery Goff sat on the bleachers before her show, with "Derpey" the snake dangling from an arm.

"This is one of my favorite animals," Mystery said, "I'm not sure why."

Group members said they have handled other unusual animals, including tarantulas.

No large hairy spiders, however, were spotted at the 4-H show.