The Burley Straw Maze & Pumpkin Patch is bringing together animals and children this week.

Aptly called "Animal Days," the three-day event brings schoolchildren and adults face-to-face with furry animals including, but not limited to, alpacas, yaks, goats, ostrich chicks and more.

The event costs $14 and runs through Saturday. The hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, go online to www.animaldays.com.

