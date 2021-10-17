Animal activists put spotlight on Yellowstone Bear World

In his book, Anderson told the story of one of the park’s grizzlies escaping by digging its way out from under the facilities fence and making it to the highway. Anderson and a female co-worker used a trail of marshmallows, Hansel and Gretel style, to lure the sow back into the park and toward her enclosure. Once inside the park’s gates, the bear attacked the woman with “a barrage of brutal strikes and bites” leaving the woman’s arm looking like “hamburger meat.”

Anderson said he drove to woman out of the park to one of the park owners so that she could be taken to the hospital and returned with three tranquilizer darts to subdue the bear.

“... (The sow) was the only breeding female grizzly bear they had,” Anderson wrote. “Grizzly bear cubs were a vital asset in order to attract visitors to the park, so despite her disposition and rap sheet, they decided to let her stay.”

Gregg Losinski, a bear expert who was the regional conservation educator for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, said the department was never told of the incident of the bear escaping, and that he only learned about it from Anderson’s book.

“We were not kept in the loop regarding their bears,” Losinski said. “Clearly there were things happening there that we were not aware of.”